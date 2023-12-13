A creative (and cheap) way to wrap Christmas presents. TikTok

With clear-cutting outlines on the paper bags, shoppers can easily change the paper from a simple grocery bag to wrapping paper - the handles of the bags even able to be easily converted into festive bows.

TikTok user @amelialiddysudbury shared just how easy it was to re-use the paper shopping bag and convert it into festive theme gift-wrapping paper in a video shared with her almost 115,000 followers.

The finished product. TikTok

"I think it's fair enough that people are critical of the big supermarket chains but when they put in an initiative like this one, you've gotta give credit where credit is due. This is clever!" she narrated the video as she cut open the bag.

"The only part of the bag that is thrown away is this base. You can even repurpose these [the handles] into a little ribbon," she added as she started wrapping a present.

Quick, easy, cheap, and sustainable - what's not to love?

