Other products from the Christmas range include:

Gold Turducken With Fig & Pistachio Stuffing 1.5kg Woolworths

Boneless Turducken with fig & pistachio stuffing, wrapped in bacon and garnished with rosemary.

Woolworths Gold Woolworths Gold Ready To Roast Turkey Wellington 550g Woolworths

Cranberry and herb turkey with panettone breadcrumbs, covered with strips of bacon, and rolled in flakey puff pastry. AVAILABLE ONLY IN NSW, VIC, QLD

Woolworths

Succulent free range chicken with a fruity fragrant stuffing of gingerbread with apricot and walnut pieces.

Woolworths

Pork stuffing made with sweet cider marinated apple, tangy cranberries & sage, wrapped in smokey bacon.

Woolworths

Delicious pork chipolatas wrapped in smoked, streaky bacon rashers.

WATCH: How to reuse a Woolworths bag as gift wrap

Woolworths Food Company Managing Director Guy Brent said: “We know from talking to our customers, the most important thing for them each Christmas is being able to spend as much quality time with loved ones without being bogged down in the kitchen or keeping everyone entertained.

“That’s why we’ve done the hard work for our customers by removing the time consuming and complicated prep. The latest range of Christmas products delivers great value and quality without the extra hassle, so customers can spend more of their time entertaining and celebrating without breaking the bank.

“Many of these products are also Australian made, so customers can enjoy these dishes knowing they’re supporting Aussie suppliers.”