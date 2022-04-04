It’s the time of year when we collectively indulge our sweet tooth (oh, and come together as a family).

Over the holiday period, supermarkets regularly reduce their trading hours. To make it easier to plan your Easter shopping ahead of your fam get together, we’ve compiled a guide to Woolworths’ holiday trading hours for each state and territory.

Scroll on for all the details.

RELATED: Sink your teeth into the best ever Easter cookies with these themed cutter sets