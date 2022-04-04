Good Friday (15 April 2022)
Woolworths stores in NSW & ACT - All stores CLOSED
Woolworths stores in VIC - All stores CLOSED
Woolworths stores in QLD - All stores CLOSED
Woolworths stores in WA - All stores CLOSED
Woolworths stores in SA - All stores CLOSED
Woolworths stores in NT - All stores CLOSED
Woolworths stores in TAS - All stores CLOSED
Easter Saturday (16 April 2022)
Woolworths stores in NSW & ACT - All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)
Woolworths stores in VIC - All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)
Woolworths stores in QLD - All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)
Woolworths stores in WA - All stores OPEN
Woolworth stores in SA - All stores OPEN
Woolworths stores in NT - All stores OPEN
Woolworths stores in TAS - All stores OPEN
Easter Sunday (17 April 2022)
Woolworths stores in NSW & ACT - Most stores CLOSED
Woolworths stores in VIC - All stores OPEN (except Moama which is CLOSED)
Woolworths stores in QLD - All stores OPEN (except Ayr, Blackwater, Bowen, Charters Towers, Childers, Chinchilla, Kingaroy, Mission Beach, Mt Isa, Pittsworth, Proserpine, Roma, Weipa which are CLOSED)
Woolworths stores in WA - All stores OPEN (except Esperance which is CLOSED)
Woolworths stores in SA - Rundle Mall and Regional stores OPEN (Adelaide Metropolitan areas and Millicent which are CLOSED)
Woolworths stores in NT - All stores OPEN
Woolworths stores in TAS - All stores OPEN
Easter Monday (18 April 2022)
Woolworths stores in NSW & ACT - All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)
Woolworths stores in VIC - All stores OPEN (most Metro stores OPEN)
Woolworths stores in QLD - All stores OPEN (except Ayr, Blackwater, Bowen, Charters Towers, Childers, Chinchilla, Kingaroy, Mission Beach, Mt Isa, Pittsworth, Proserpine, Roma, Weipa which are CLOSED)
Woolworths stores in WA - All stores OPEN (except Esperance and Katanning which are CLOSED)
Woolworth stores in SA - All stores OPEN (except Millicent which will be CLOSED)
Woolworths stores in NT - All stores OPEN
Woolworths stores in TAS - All stores OPEN
Note: The above are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. We would encourage customers to check the opening hours of their local Woolworths by visiting woolworths.com.au/stores.