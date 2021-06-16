Could we be seeing an all-new Top Gear with these three funny men? Left and Middle: Channel Nine | Right: Channel Ten

"Great idea! I'd watch that," one twitter user agreed.

"That would be a great show," another added.

"I'd watch it for sure."

"YES! I would watch that!!" a fourth penned.

And it's not just fans who are vying for the show to be made, one of the proposed hosts even shared his approval for the reboot.

Ross penned a sweet message of congratulations to Shaynna following her Celebrity Apprentice win. Instagram

Heading to his Instagram stories, Wippa posted a screenshot of Matt's tweet, adding the caption "Let's do it!"

Ross himself has yet to comment on the TV pitch, granted he has been a bit busy congratulating his fellow finalist and winner Shaynna Blaze for her performance.

Sharing a sweet close-up selfie of the pair of them, Ross penned a sweet message to "class act" Shaynna for how she handled herself throughout the competition.

"Massive respect to @shaynnablaze on a well deserved win on @celebrityapprentice she is a class act and stayed true to who she is throughout all the madness," Ross wrote.

WATCH: The Veronicas butt heads on Celebrity Apprentice

He continued: "She earned an insanely huge amount of money for @voiceofchangeau i might have lost the show but def made a friend. After we finished filming one of my favourite things was not just having dinner with shaynna but seeing people’s faces trying to work how we could possibly know each other. Congratulations."

Shaynna herself took to Instagram to pen her own message about what the experience meant to her, while also sharing a personal message to her fellow finalist Ross.

"Congratulations to @mrrossnoble, a true genius and a fantastic opponent," Shaynna wrote. "I’m so happy for him and his charity @redcrossau, with which he has an incredibly personal connection."