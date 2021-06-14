Fans SLAM Martha Kalifatidis over Celebrity Apprentice cheating scandal
"If a contestant OVERTLY cheats the rules they should be sacked."
Nobody likes a cheater and that was never more obvious than during last night’s episode of Celebrity Apprentice Australia as fans took to social media to express their outrage over MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis’ blatant disregard for the rules.
During last night’s challenge Martha and Shaynna Blaze went up against Ross Noble, Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli and Josh Gibson to see who could sell the most ice-cream.
In the opening moments of the challenge the Married At First Sight star called on her boyfriend, Michael Brunelli as well as two friends, for help.
Michael purchased $750 worth of the frozen treat before splurging on a further $200 worth to hand out to the public.
The help resulted in Martha and Shaynna taking out the challenge.
Fans dubbed the help as cheating.
The win was awarded to the ladies after Lord Sugar questioned them about having help, which Martha flat out denied.
“This was not about getting your contacts to buy truckloads of ice creams, Martha. It's not fair to create false sales,” the big boss cautioned.
“I've got to teach you a lesson here. I'm going to strike those sales off the table.”
Martha has half her winnings struck from record.
Despite then having their winning total docked by over $1000, Martha and Shaynna still managed to beat out the competition $1136 to $682.50.
The win resulted in favourite, Wippa, being fired and sent packing.
Outraged the star had gotten away with cheating, fans were in frenzy calling for the 32-year-old to be fired instead.