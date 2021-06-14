Nobody likes a cheater and that was never more obvious than during last night’s episode of Celebrity Apprentice Australia as fans took to social media to express their outrage over MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis’ blatant disregard for the rules.

During last night’s challenge Martha and Shaynna Blaze went up against Ross Noble, Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli and Josh Gibson to see who could sell the most ice-cream.

In the opening moments of the challenge the Married At First Sight star called on her boyfriend, Michael Brunelli as well as two friends, for help.

Michael purchased $750 worth of the frozen treat before splurging on a further $200 worth to hand out to the public.

The help resulted in Martha and Shaynna taking out the challenge.