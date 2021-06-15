In the lead up to the finale, there were fiery fights, tears of frustration (and sometimes joy), and even some pretty wild challenges that had everyone out of their comfort zone.

Among the 14 candidates were former Married At First Sight bride Martha Kalifatidis, The Block judge Shaynna Blaze, former AFL star Josh Gibson, and comedian Ross Noble as well as fitness expert Michelle Bridges, fashion designer Camilla Franks, model David Genat, and pop duo The Veronicas.

WATCH BELOW: Celebrity Apprentice's David Genat turns on Michelle Bridges

It's been a tough season for these celebs who all wanted to win. Nine

Getting to the end certainly wasn't easy, with many of the stars turning on each other to avoid the scrutiny of Lord Alan Sugar.

Kicking things off was Camilla when she put Ross in the hot seat to be fired, after she accused him of "dismissing" her and "negating" her leadership.

Things got heated between the two, where Ross said she was "completely self-obsessed", and Camilla was left in tears after the whole ordeal.

WATCH: Camilla Franks and Ross Noble go head to head in fiery argument

The boardroom has seen plenty of drama go down. Nine

Michelle was also thrown under the bus in the boardroom, where David seemingly blind sighted her after telling her one thing in private, but then something completely different in front of Lord Alan Sugar.

The Veronicas also felt the pressures of the show, and clashed multiple times on camera, later saying that it was "highly edited out of ‘context’ to amplify drama and narrative".

Despite all the drama, many of the celebs seem to have buried the hatchet, and have even spent some quality time catching up outside of the show.

