Here's how you can win a wedding:
- Be over 18
- Buy a KFC BBQ Onion Ring Burger at participating restaurants (excludes WA and Wollongong)
- Take a photo proposing with the onion rings provided
- Click on promotions.kfc.com.au/weddings
- Upload your proposal picture
- Explain in 100 words or less why you deserve a KFC wedding and a quick 15 second video introducing yourself and why you love KFC.
The most creative proposal will win their dream KFC wedding! But get in quick, as entries close on November 27, 2023.
The first KFC wedding was three years ago, when Kate and Harrison Cann, from Toowoomba in Queensland got married.
Kate and Harrison's first date was at KFC, so it was only fitting that they had a KFC truck for guests, roses from a go-bucket, and a KFC bucket on their wedding cake!
Winning the KFC wedding competition with their own version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme, changing it to be about their love and most importantly, KFC.
