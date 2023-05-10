Calling all kentucky fried chicken lovers, and fashion aficionados!

KFC has launched a new merchandise range that they say "rivals the Met Gala."

The fast food (and now fashion) brand has described the merch range as both couture and "finger-lickin' good."

And the best part is, profits from merch sales will go towards supporting Aussie youth's mental well-being through the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners: The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia, and Whitelion.

