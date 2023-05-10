Calling all kentucky fried chicken lovers, and fashion aficionados!
KFC has launched a new merchandise range that they say "rivals the Met Gala."
The fast food (and now fashion) brand has described the merch range as both couture and "finger-lickin' good."
And the best part is, profits from merch sales will go towards supporting Aussie youth's mental well-being through the KFC Youth Foundation and its charity partners: The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia, and Whitelion.
Featuring everything from KFC branded bucket huts to Zinger Sweaters, matching tracksuit sets, vintage tees, and even a KFC bum bag, the collection is quite frankly a dream come true.
The new range comes hand in hand with a brand new online merch store, following in the footsteps of its UK counterpart whose merch drops sell out in minutes.
KFC Chief Marketing Office, Sally Spriggs said the joining of Kentucky Fried Chicken and couture was "simply a match made in heaven."
"We've heard the demands and sometimes cries for the merch store to land down under for some years now, so fashion season felt like the perfect time for it to drop."
"We're so excited to put KFC on the runway ahead of Sydney Fashion Week and even more thrilled to answer the call from our fans to bring this iconic range of merch to Australia with profits from sales going to support Aussie youth mental well being through the KFC Youth Foundation."
You can view the full range of KFC merchandise here.