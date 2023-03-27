Red Rooster has launched its new TYPOGRAPHY collection. Red Rooster

Designed with comfort, quality and cool factor in mind, the range will get you an A+ for style and contribute to charity at the same time, as all profits from Reds Shop go to charity.

So, whether you like your nuggets cheesy or your fried chicken spicy, if you’re a pineapple fritter fan or chips are more your jam, there’s a design that’s perfect for you.

You can shop the entire range online right now by clicking here, with the unisex collection described as “Aussie but varsity, serious but also cheeky and oh so Insta-worthy”.

The new range comes in the midst of Red Rooster’s huge brand transformation, with a new menu, new restaurants, new branding, and of course the new and improved merch shop.

Earlier this year, Red Rooster launched its Reds Hot Honey Fried Chicken – a new sweet and crunchy fried chicken with a surprise kick.

Full of flavour, Reds Hot Honey sees its signature crunchy Fried Chicken coated in a glossy sweet sauce that’s exclusive to Reds.