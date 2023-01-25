Red Rooster launches its new Reds Hot Honey Fried Chicken. Red Rooster

Reds Hot Honey Fried Chicken will be available on menus at Red Rooster restaurants nationally and officially from Wednesday, February 1, via Drive Thru, Dine In, Take Away and Delivery.

However, you can be the first in the country to try Reds Hot Honey Fried Chicken exclusively before the rest of Australia thanks to Uber Eats.

From Wednesday, January 25 until Tuesday, January 31, Uber Eats is the only place you can get your hands on Reds Hot Honey Fried Chicken before it hits Red Roosters across the country.

Available in single, six, 12 or 18 piece packs as a Combo or a 3pc Satisfryer pack, you can enjoy it yourself or cater for a crowd with the Hot Honey Fried Chicken Pack.

Order Reds Hot Honey Fried Chicken now here.

It’s the crunchy Fried Chicken we all know and crave – but with an added sweet kick. Red Rooster

The launch comes after Red Rooster introduced its Reds Hot Fried last year, an upgrade to the popular Crunchy Fried Chicken released the year before.

“Our customers have been asking for more heat for some time now and there’s a definite trend towards spice,” said Red Rooster Director of Marketing, Ashley Hughes, at the time.

“This hot and spicy version of our Crunchy Fried Chicken is an extension of our core menu and the perfect way to deliver that real hit of flavour,” Ashley added.

“It’s just one more example of the menu and food innovation taking place at Reds right now. It’s all part of a bigger brand transformation and our mission to satisfy Australia’s chicken cravings.”