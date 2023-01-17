The Aussie chip brand has filled our shelves for over 50 years. Getty

Commenting on the collaboration, Sam O’Donnell, Marketing Manager at Smith’s said, “Smith’s is famous for its flavours, so of course we jumped at the opportunity to bring a unique range of flavours to life on our iconic crinkle cut chips."

And these flavours sure are unique!

Within their Subway collaboration alone, three new sandwich flavours are set to hit shelves nationwide. These include Subway Meatball Sub, Subway Crinkle Pizza Sub, and Subway Crinkle Chicken Teriyaki Sub. The flavours are reminiscent of the sandwiches' traditional fillings.

For the remaining two Australian restaurants, Red Rooster and Mad Mex, Smith's have also collaborated on a flavour each.

Reflective of their chicken focus, the Red Rooster chips come in the flavour 'Reds Fried Chicken Burger'.

Echoing the flavour of their trademark sauce, the Mad Mex Double Crunch Hot Sauce chips are a must-try.

The new flavours are available for a limited time in the following retailers: