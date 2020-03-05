Prince William and Kate Middleton have been photographed sharing a rare intimate moment during a royal visit to Dublin, Ireland.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were snapped cuddling during a trip to Howth Cliff, a gorgeous cliff walk north of Dublin, with boasts views out over the Irish Sea.
The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked all loved up as they posed for a photograph on the cliff.
The royal couple were then photographed arm-in-arm as they took a romantic stroll.
Will and Kate are currently on a royal visit in Ireland.
Earlier on William and Kate paid a visit to the Guinness brewery - which is the most-visited tourist attraction in Ireland.
The Duchess made headlines at the evening soiree after eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed she took a 'fake sip' of her Guinness, sparking speculation she is expecting her fourth child.
"I'd bet she didn't even take a mouthful," commented one royalist, while another made a telling observation about Kate's new, short 'do.
"Each time a pregnancy has been announced it was a few weeks after a change in her hairstyle......... just saying."