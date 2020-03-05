Will and Kate are currently on a royal visit in Ireland. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to Howth Cliff. Getty

The royal couple were seen cuddling as they posed for a photo. Getty

They were later seen arm-in-arm as they took a romantic stroll. Getty

Earlier on William and Kate paid a visit to the Guinness brewery - which is the most-visited tourist attraction in Ireland.

The Duchess made headlines at the evening soiree after eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed she took a 'fake sip' of her Guinness, sparking speculation she is expecting her fourth child.

Kate takes a 'fake sip' of Guinness. GETTY

"I'd bet she didn't even take a mouthful," commented one royalist, while another made a telling observation about Kate's new, short 'do.

"Each time a pregnancy has been announced it was a few weeks after a change in her hairstyle......... just saying."