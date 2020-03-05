Kate can't stop touching her tummy Getty

“She’s actually gained a few pounds and has a small bump,” they continue.

According to the source, Kate will be entering her second trimester.

“Kate started feeling really tired nearly three months ago, which makes them think she is entering her second trimester and is due in August,” they continue.

“The rumour is she surprised William with the happy news on Valentine’s Day,” they add.

According to the publication, William is overjoyed with the news.

“He thought three kids was enough, but a fourth would leave him overjoyed. He loves being a dad. They’ll have their hands full with four, but will make it work.”

And the timing couldn’t be “more perfect”. With Meghan and Harry leaving the royal family and Prince Andrew embroiled in a sex scandal, the news of a new baby will sweeten the mood.

“It’s a reason to celebrate again,” adds the source.