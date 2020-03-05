-
BREAKING: 'Kate Middleton is pregnant with fourth child'
Exciting news for royal fans as fourth pregnancy hits the headlines
Kate Middleton is a proud mother of three beautiful children and now sources say she’s expecting a fourth!
WATCH: Prince William jokes he and Kate Middleton are spreading the coronavirus
The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William are proud parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 in April.
Now, according to American publication Life & Style, Kate Middleton is pregnant and thrilled to be welcoming yet another child into her family.
All the signs are there too! “She’s avoiding alcohol and affectionately putting her hand on her stomach when she thinks no one is looking,” the insider spills.
Kate can't stop touching her tummy
Getty
“She’s actually gained a few pounds and has a small bump,” they continue.
According to the source, Kate will be entering her second trimester.
“Kate started feeling really tired nearly three months ago, which makes them think she is entering her second trimester and is due in August,” they continue.
The couple today - so close!
Getty
“The rumour is she surprised William with the happy news on Valentine’s Day,” they add.
According to the publication, William is overjoyed with the news.
“He thought three kids was enough, but a fourth would leave him overjoyed. He loves being a dad. They’ll have their hands full with four, but will make it work.”
Kate loves being a mum
And the timing couldn’t be “more perfect”. With Meghan and Harry leaving the royal family and Prince Andrew embroiled in a sex scandal, the news of a new baby will sweeten the mood.
“It’s a reason to celebrate again,” adds the source.