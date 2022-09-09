Getty

Piers then shifted the blame to Meghan, seemingly believing that Harry has been “egged on by his wife…who seems to want to take down the Royal family, take down the monarchy and has been incredibly hurtful to the Royals and Charles in particular.”

“This is his son” declared Piers, who in an inappropriate and poorly timed rant added that he “hopes Megan will back off the royals now.”

Throughout the interview, he also explained how the Queen’s death could alter the long-standing feud.

“These things can go one of two ways,” he shared, “it can be a catalyst for a far worse rift."

Getty

“Emotions will be running so raw,” he continued. “I can't imagine what's going on up at Balmoral, where William and Harry…are in the same building, mourning their grandmother.”

“It's going to be incredibly tense. And so it can either be something that heals a rift…or it will make things 10 times worse.”

“I hope it's the healing. Charles needs it. He is going to be king. He can't have his two sons at war, can't have his youngest son hating him. It's a terrible situation.”

Getty

Piers’ comments come after it was revealed that both William and Harry may have missed their grandmother’s passing.

Arriving on separate planes, the brothers are believed to have landed in Scotland after the public announcement that Elizabeth has died.

Both Meghan and Kate were also not in attendance - with Kate staying in Windsor to support her children in their first week of school.

The latest comments come just hours after King Charles III released his first statement as King.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the statement reads.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”