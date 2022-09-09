Getty

The Queen passed away this morning at the age of 96. An official statement was released by the palace confirming her death.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

It is understood Charles was by her side at the time. However, the Queen’s sons Andrew and Eward, as well as her grandsons Harry and Wiliam were unable to make it in time.

King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, will remain in Scotland tonight but will begin a whirlwind tour tomorrow as Charles goes through the formal ceremonies required of him now he is King.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to happen in 10 days time after the official period of mourning. She will likely be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip will be moved from his original grave in the Royal Vault to be buried alongside her.

As for the new King Charles, it could be some time before he is officially crowned however he will be announced as King this weekend.

