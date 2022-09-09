Piers Morgan meets The Queen at Windsor Castle, May 2004 Getty

Piers appeared emotional but held himself together as the interview began:

"You know, it's actually one of the saddest days of my life. I'm surprised that I feel quite as intently about it as I do," he began.



"I think it's one of those things when we didn't really realise as a country quite what we were losing until she'd gone.



"And we were obviously aware she's had ill health. Aware of her great age. But I think the fact that we this afternoon just suddenly heard the Queen has died, I felt like it was a real shock to my system. And I've felt very sad about it all night."

Piers Morgan discusses The Queen's sense of humour Channel Nine

Piers did take the chance to reflect on The Queen's sense of humour, sharing a little-known story about a joke she told during their meeting at a Windsor Castle garden party in 2004.



"She was having a party for media people at Windsor Castle. We looked out on to the garden. I said, 'Your majesty do you like the garden parties?"



She replied, "How would you like 12,000 complete strangers trampling your lawn?"





"[Then] She burst out laughing - she and I burst out laughing at her joke. It was very disarming to hear her like that.



"You only know her from her public appearances. But she never gave interviews. She never political opinions. That's why it doesn't matter what your politics are. That is why everyone in Britain has come together and is collectively moved by her."