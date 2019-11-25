When Wills embarks on his four-day trip to the Middle East at the start of next month, Kate will surprisingly not be accompanying him. Getty

George and Charlotte are due to finish up at school ahead of the Christmas break, so Kate may want to be present to ensure the preparations are completed.

An official statement from Kensington Palace about Wills’ upcoming trip confirmed he will be travelling solo.

“The Duke of Cambridge will visit Kuwait and Oman between Sunday 1st December and Wednesday 4th December,” the message began.

Prince William has just returned from Pakistan with Kate Middleton, and already it has been revealed that he will be jetting off on another official trip in a matter of weeks. Getty

“Throughout the tour, The Duke’s programme will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defence.

“From the modern capitals of Kuwait City and Muscat, to the vast Kuwaiti deserts and stunning wadis in the Omani mountains, the visit will take in both countries’ unique cultures, their beautiful landscapes, and diverse communities.”

The statement also highlighted the trip is an opportunity for the prince to learn more about organisations working to educate and empower young people.

While it remains unclear why the Duchess isn’t going, it could be to stay home and look after their three children: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. Getty

“The Duke will also hear more about Kuwait and Oman’s ambitious plans to conserve their natural environment, and protect their important ecosystems from new environmental challenges,” the message stated.

While in the Middle East, Wills will also meet with Kuwaiti and UK troops, and undertake a Desert Warrior Exercise to learn about security measures in the region.

“Oman and Kuwait are key partners for the UK, and The Duke will meet military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security," the statement read.