William couldn't keep his hands off Kate.

“They really want to do something really special to celebrate,” reveals a palace source.

“They’ve decided to renew their vows, say ‘I do’ again with George, Charlotte and Louis watching on.”

“Their first wedding was for the world, with millions and millions watching. They absolutely loved it, but they now love the idea of their second wedding being a lot more intimate and something their children can share in.”

While the couple were originally planning their renewal to coincide with their 10th wedding anniversary in April 2021, the duke and duchess are now thought to be considering bringing the renewal forward.

“They’ve had such a turbulent year with the dramas with Harry and Meghan and all the rumours about Rose Hanbury. They really just want to put it all behind them and celebrate their love,” adds the insider.

Kate and William’s strengthened relationship was obvious for all to see when they attended the Royal Variety Performance in London last week.

The royal couple were caught on camera exchanging fond and flirtatious glances at each other, while at one point Prince William put his hand in the small of Kate’s back.

The couple are the picture of love during their holiday.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mail Online how the couple’s constant mirroring of each other’s gestures signalled their close relationship.

“The eye contact has produced facial expressions that suggest the classic ‘look of love’,” she explained, also noting that Kate’s smile and eye expressions made her look like “someone on a first date”.

Royal expert and author Phil Dampier tells New Idea it’s clear the royal couple are more content than ever at the moment.

“William and Kate have come through a difficult patch stronger than ever and look as happy as I’ve ever seen them,” Dampier notes.

While it’s likely that any vow renewal will take place privately and behind palace doors, it seems the royal couple could make another significant announcement soon.

“All couples have their ups and downs but Wills and Kate realise they have so much going for them.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they celebrate by having another child soon,” says Phil Dampier.

The 10th anniversary of Kate and William’s wedding is in April 2021.

UK bookmakers have already slashed odds on the royal couple welcoming a baby in 2020 and are offering 6/1 odds on Kate announcing a pregnancy before the new year.

Whether or not an announcement is imminent, it’s clear Kate loves being mum to her three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 19-month-old Prince Louis.

While meeting young performers backstage at the Variety show, Kate revealed that Charlotte, in particular, loves performing and that the princess and her brother George frequently practise gymnastics at home.

When Kate and William do exchange vows for the second time, it’s understandable that their children will be involved.

“To Kate, family and her kids’ happiness comes first and she wants to have a long successful marriage like her parents,” explains Phil Dampier.

“She will always make sure her family is her top priority.”