When Kate Middleton didn't attend the Tusk Conservation Awards gala with Prince William on Thursday, royal fans began to speculate whether she was pregnant.

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out of the event "due to the children", according to PEOPLE magazine.

"The Duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children," a spokesman for Kensington Palace told the publication. "She will still, however, meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The Duke as patron will attend both."

The news initially sparked fears about the health of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, according to Express, with one Twitter user writing, "Kate Middleton will not attend awards 'due to the children,' I hope all of them are okay."

Fans also hypothesised that the royal couple is expecting. One user tweeted, "This is quite odd, I hope nothing serious, just hoping Kate might be pregnant, that would be lovely!!!" while another put: "Maybe she’s pregnant and has that crippling morning sickness again?"