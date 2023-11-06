Bec and Sam are besotted with their adorable girl! New Idea

“I’m so grateful this opportunity is there for dads,” adds Sam.

“Sunrise has been so supportive of me taking this time and it means Bec can properly dedicate herself to easing back into work.”

Katie Brown will be on weather duties in Sam’s absence.

All smiles for his baby girl. New Idea

Spending quality time with his Very Hungry Caterpillar - loving little girl is Sam’s top priority.

“I have worried about being one of those parents who are too busy with work to fully experience all the milestones with my child,” the hands-on dad explains.

“I absolutely love my job, but I am often away from home. I’m already noticing what I miss in Margot’s development.

“I can’t wait to just be at home with her while she tries a new food, or learns a new word.”

Sam is looking forward to a month of paternity leave. New Idea

Sam is also looking forward to turning off his 3.30 a.m. alarm!

“Margot sleeps until 6.30 am,” he says.

“So I’ll get to enjoy a few sleep-ins too. I know it won’t be a holiday – but I can’t wait to be a stay-at-home dad!”

RELATED || James Tobin's bittersweet engagement