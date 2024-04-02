Lady Louise was premature and weighed just 4lbs at the time of birth. Getty

How old is Lady Louise Windsor?

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born on November 8, 2003, at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, making her just 20 years old. According to the BBC, Lady Louise was born prematurely, with her mother being rushed to the hospital one month early.

Lady Louise was born with a condition called esotropia which turns the eyes outwards.

"Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalized," Sophie told the Sunday Express. "Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny and it takes time to correct it. You've got to make sure one eye doesn't become more dominant than the other but she's fine now—her eyesight is perfect," she added.

As she was growing up, she had various issues with her vision and underwent her first eye procedure at just 18 months old. The procedure proved to be unsuccessful and she didn't have a second until 2014.

Lady Louise and her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex. Getty

Who are Lady Louise Windsor's parents?

Lady Louise is the daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. She is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the youngest niece of King Charles III. While she was born 8th in the line of succession for the British throne, she is currently 16th.

Who are Lady Louise Windsor's siblings?

Lady Louise is the older sister to James, Earl of Wessex. James, 16, was born on December 17, 2007, and is the youngest nephew of King Charles.

Lady Louise and Queen Elizabeth shared a special bond. Getty

Was Lady Louise Windsor close to the Queen?

It is understood that Lady Louise and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, shared a special bond. Queen Elizabeth would often attend events with Louise's parents to watch her granddaughter from the sidelines. Most notably, she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2022, in which Lady Louise led the Fell Pony Society centenary parade into the event. The carriage she was driving belonged to her grandfather, Prince Philip.

Lady Louise shares Prince Philip's passion for carriage driving. The two proved to bond over their shared interested and shared a close prior to his death in 2021. She had reportedly "cemented herself as... [his] favourite grandchild."

Does Lady Louise Windsor go to university?

Lady Louise attends St Andrew's University in Scotland, the same school where Prince William met Kate Middleton. She started at the university in September 2022 and is currently in her second year of studying English.