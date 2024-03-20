Sophie gain her new title in March 2023. Getty

Has Sophie become Duchess of Edinburgh?

Yes, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has become Duchess of Edinburgh. On March 10, 2023, Prince Edward's 59th birthday, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had given the title, Duke of Edinburgh to his youngest brother, Edward.

This title change consequently made Countess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sophie and Edward on their wedding day. Getty

Are Edward and Sophie still married?

Yes! Sophie and Edward got married in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 19, 1999.

It was on their wedding day that Queen Elizabeth bestowed the titles Earl of Wessex and Viscount Severn upon Prince Edward... Sophie then became known as Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex, holding this title for almost 24 years.

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor and James Alexander Philip Theo photographed in 2013. Getty

Do Prince Edward and Sophie have a child?

Prince Edward and Sophie have two children together. Their firstborn child, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, was born on November 8, 2003.

In the year following, the family welcomed a new addition with the birth of James, Viscount Severn, 16, who was born on December 17, 2007.

We loved this duo! Getty

Was Sophie close to the Queen?

Sophie and the late Queen were allegedly very close! Royal expert Phil Dampier had previously Royals Monthly that "Sophie has been a firm favorite of the Queen for some time."

Their tight bond is said to have formed due to their similar interests. MailOnline previously reported that the pair regularly spend weekend evenings together at Windsor, indulging in old war films and historical documentaries.

Back in 2019, Sophie even referred to Queen Elizabeth as "Mama" during a speech honoring the work done by the Queen at a reception held to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Trust.

"Mama, when I have returned from my travels I have been so proud to share with you the work I have witnessed being carried out under the umbrella of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust and the care of so many people working so hard to save and cure sight," she said.

Sophie attended the 10th Anniversary Memorial Service for Diana. Getty

Did Diana and Sophie get along?

Sophie and Princess Diana surprisingly didn't cross paths. Princess Diana died in 1997, just two years before their wedding and while Edward and Sophie did meet for the first time in 1987, they didn't meet again until 1993, the year after Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation.

Despite never having met, the two are often compared to each other. From their iconic blonde bobs to their iconic power suits and oozing elegance, we understand the comparisons!