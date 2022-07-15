Ivana with her three children; Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka. Getty

Ivana leaves behind her and the former US President’s three children; Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric, with the family confirming the news in a joint statement.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” it read.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” a statement from the Trump family read.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said.

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Find out more about Ivana's children with Donald Trump below.

Don Jr. is the first son of Ivanka and Donald Trump. Getty

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald and Ivana's first son, Donald Jr., 41, graduated in 2000 from the University of Pennsylvania – a college he has in common with several of his siblings.

A fourth-generation businessman, ‘Don’ became famous alongside his father on The Apprentice.

Between 2005 and 2015, Donald Jr. would appear in the boardroom scenes as a guest judge and advisor – as would his siblings Ivanka and Eric.

Like his father, Don Jr. also married a model, Vanessa Trump, in 2005 with whom he has five kids.

Ivanka is Ivana's only daughter. Getty

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka is Donald Trump's second child with Ivana Trump, also known as Yael Kushner.

She is a businesswoman, fashion designer, author, and reality television personality.

Like her big brother, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Like her mum, she was a model, and in 1977 hosted the Miss Teen USA pageant. She had her first magazine cover at 17.

In 2009, Ivanka married real estate developer Jared Kushner, and they have three kids.

Eric is the third child of Ivanka and Donald. Getty

Eric Trump

The third and final child of Trump’s marriage to Ivana is Eric Trump, 38.

Eric was also a guest judge and boardroom advisor on The Apprentice and executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He's responsible for the creation of Trump Winery and founded the Eric Trump Foundation to raise money for terminally ill children.

Eric married personal trainer and Inside Edition producer, Lara Yunaska, in 2014, and they have two children.