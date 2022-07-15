"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump." Getty

"Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.”

Born in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, Ivana’s hometown was taken over by Communists the year before she was born.

The statement continued: "She fled from communism and embraced this country.

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Ivana married Donald Trump in 1977. Getty

Ivana immigrated to Canada in the 1970s and worked as a model before meeting and marrying Donald Trump in 1977.

The former US President also shared a tribute in her honour after news of her passing broke, posting to his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Ivana with her three children; Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka. Getty

The former couple shared three children together and were married for more than a decade, divorcing in 1992.

The split was foreshadowed in 1989 when the spouses were reportedly spotted fighting on a holiday in Colorado after Ivana encountered Donald's mistress Marla Maples.

Their eventual divorce made headlines around the world and Ivana's settlement included $14 million, a 45-room Connecticut mansion, and more according to a 1991 New York Times report.

However, the exes appeared to be on good terms in recent years, with Ivana even serving as a friend and advisor to Donald during his presidency.

"We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought,” she told the New York Post in 2016, adding that she urged her ex-husband to be calmer.

"But Donald cannot be calm. He's very outspoken. He just says it as it is."

