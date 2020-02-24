RELATED: Donald Trump slams Meghan Markle ahead of his state visit to UK

Who Is Donald Trump?

Regardless of what you think of him, there has never been anyone quite like Donald Trump. His story and CV is unique and glamorous – ranging from entrepreneur, to media personality, to international celebrity, to holding the most high profile and powerful office on earth.

Trump was born in New York in 1946 to real estate mogul Fred Trump, whose footsteps he would follow, and philanthropist Mary Anne MacLeod Trump. In the 1970s, Trump took over the family business and renamed it The Trump Organization.

Trump’s fame reached new levels when he began producing and hosting the reality television show The Apprentice, which capitalised on the charisma and ruthlessness that’s served him so well. He became a successful author, penning several books, most notably the famous bestseller Trump: The Art of the Deal.

Trump’s presidential bid was initially considered somewhat silly by the media when announced in 2015, however his outrageous populist campaign quickly gained momentum and captured the attention of the world. In 2016, having defeated Hillary Clinton, he moved into the White House and became the first billionaire President of the USA.

Many of Trump’s followers have remained loyal throughout his tumultuous presidency, which has been littered with controversy – from his dishonest statements to the press, divisive policies, prolific twitter account, and even the alleged treason for which he is being investigated.

The Many Marriages Of Donald Trump

Donald Trump has had many high profile relationships with glamorous women. Three of these relationships became marriages, and Trump had children with all of his wives.

Trump’s first wife was Czech model and businesswoman Ivana Marie Trump. They were married from 1977 to 1992, and she mothered most of his children while taking a key role in the Trump Organization.

His second wife was actress Marla Ann Maples, the only US citizen he wed. They were married from 1993 to 1999.

The president’s third and current wife, and mother of his youngest son, is Yugoslavian model Melania Trump. They married in 2005.

Now let’s meet Donald Trump’s children!

Meet Donald Trump’s Kids

Donald Trump now has five children, between the ages of 13 and 41. Most of them have kids of their own – the president has a whopping 10 grandchildren!

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump’s son number one, Donald Jr., 41 , is the son of Trump’s first wife Ivana. He graduated in 2000 from the University of Pennsylvania – a college he has in common with several of his siblings. A fourth generation businessman, ‘Don’ became famous alongside his father on The Apprentice. Between 2005 and 2015, Donald Jr. would appear in the boardroom scenes as a guest judge and advisor – as would his siblings Ivanka and Eric.

Today, Donald Jr. serves as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Alongside his younger brother Eric, he is responsible for running the company. He is politically active, and has teased a run for New York mayor. He follows his father’s footsteps in more than just his political activity – he also married a model (Vanessa Trump in 2005 with whom he has five kids) and shares his dad’s reputation for spreading false information and conspiracy theories.

He served publicly in his father’s successful presidential campaign and infamously, his meeting with a Russian lawyer promising damning information regarding Hillary Clinton, has been accused of being treasonous. As of May, Trump Jr. is under investigation by the United States attorney for the District of Colombia for his role in the president's inauguration, as well as for a possible role in concealing hush money reimbursing his father’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Ivanka Trump

The most famous Donald Trump daughter, his second child with Ivana Trump, is Ivana Marie "Ivanka" Trump, 38, also known as Yael Kushner. She is a businesswoman, fashion designer, author, and reality television personality. Like her big brother, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Like her mum, she was a model, and in 1977 hosted the Miss Teen USA pageant. She had her first magazine cover at 17.

As with Donald Jr., Ivanka gained fame as a boardroom judge on The Apprentice. She also served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization. In 2009, Ivanka married real estate developer Jared Kushner, and they have three kids. In 2017, she left the Trump Organization to work in her dad’s administration, alongside her husband, as a senior advisor. Ethical concerns have been levelled against her access to classified material, because she lacks the official restrictions of a federal employee.

She has publicly defended her father in the face of his harrassment allegations and claims he’s a feminist. She explained of her dad, "he always told me and showed me that I could do anything I set my mind to if I married vision and passion with work ethic”.

Ivana is also under investigation for her role in her father’s inauguration.

Eric Trump

The third and final child of Trump’s marriage to Ivana is Eric Trump, 35. Eric was also a guest judge and boardroom advisor on The Apprentice and executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He's responsible for the creation of Trump Winery and founded the Eric Trump Foundation to raise money for terminally ill children.

Eric married personal trainer and Inside Edition producer, Lara Yunaska, in 2014, and they have two children.

Like his siblings and father, he’s no stranger to controversy. He’s under investigation for the same allegations as Donald Jr. and Ivanka, and has been heavily criticised for his hobby of big game hunting.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany is the only child of Donald and Trump’s second wife Marla Maples. Born shortly before their wedding in 1993, she is apparently named after the jewellery store, Tiffany & Co. In 2011, she released a club pop song called “Like a Bird” – that’s something her siblings can’t claim! Like Donald Jr. and Ivanka, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016.

Tiffany is now famous as one of the Rich Kids of Instagram, a group of wealthy young people in New York City, who have gained celebrity by posting their exploits on Instagram accounts.

Barron William Trump

The president’s youngest child, Barron William, 13, is the only child of Donald Trump and current wife Melania. Thanks to his mum, Barron is fluent in Slovene and English. Barron earned the nickname Mini-Donald on account of his affinity for wearing suits as a youngster. He hasn’t yet been subjected to the same controversy, celebrity and scrutiny as his older siblings – but there’s always time! If he’s anything like the rest of his family, we can expect big things from young Barron.

