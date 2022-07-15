Ivana Trump has died age 73. Getty

Ivana leaves behind her and the former US President’s three children; Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric, with the family confirming the news in a joint statement.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” it read.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” a statement from the Trump family read.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said.

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Upon the news of her death, Donald Trump spoke out about the loss of his ex-wife, whom he was married to for more than a decade, on his social platform, Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

"She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana.”

Ivana's only daughter Ivanka also paid tribute to her beloved mother on Instagram, writing: "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny.

"She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.

"I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️"

Following her marriage to Donald Trump, Ivana would go on to marry two more times, tying the knot with Italian entrepreneur Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995, before divorcing in 1997.

She then married model Rossano Rubicondi in 2008 before divorcing him a year later, though they reportedly remained on and off prior to his death from skin cancer in 2021.