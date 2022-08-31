It doesn’t matter whether you’re a die-hard fan or you’re still on the fence… you’ll be well aware of the iconic George Lucas franchise, Star Wars.

It’s a pop culture phenomenon dating back to its origin in 1977 – yes, you read that right. Star Wars is practically an heirloom of modern history at this point.

With a whopping nine films in the trilogy of trilogies of the “Skywalker Saga”, and more series set to hit our screens in the future (we’re looking at you, Andor), it’s obvious that we just can’t get enough of *the* epic sci-fi space opera franchise of our time.

To feed our obsession, Disney+ has dropped the trailer for Obi-wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a Disney+ exclusive documentary that showcases the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ limited series.