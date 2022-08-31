What is ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’ about?
If you’re privy to searching up “behind the scenes of…” on YouTube, explainers, interviews, bloopers (and everything in between) after watching a show or film, then this will fill that void nicely.
In this Disney+ documentary, we see the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, new interviews with Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and director Deborah Chow. Plus, like many sci-fi epics, the props department is incredibly fascinating in its own right, in Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, we get a peek at the creature shop and props department too.
Where and when can I watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’ in Australia?
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on September 8 as part of the streaming site’s annual Disney+ Day event (greetings, discounts and exclusive content).
So, if you’re excited to learn all about the makings of Obi-Wan Kenobi, you can sign up to Disney+ to stream it, here.