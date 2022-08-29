Where to watch Andor, the new series set within the Star Wars universe
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Rogue One prequel. - by Jessica G. Lynch
We've had plenty of insight into the lived experiences of the jedis in films such as Return of the Jedi and The Last Jedi, but we're yet to hear about the rebellion from the perspective of the rebels - that is, until now, in the new series Andor.
The new instalment in the Star Wars universe will see executive producer and star Diego Luna reprise his role as titular character, the ruthless and sharp-witted Cassian Andor.
And as Star Wars fans would remember from Rogue One, the accomplished Rebel officer spoke of his almost-lifelong battle with the Empire but we were left without context.
“Why would a six-year-old give up his childhood to join a fight?" asks Luna of his character as reported by Disney.
"When he talks about a dark past and doing terrible things for the Rebellion, what is he referring to? I think that story matters...I was excited to go into this journey and give these answers."
So, if you're like us and are hopeful to uncover some intergalactic truths while watching Andor, read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming series.
Diego Luna in Andor. Image: Disney+.
What is Andor going to be about?
Taking place five years before the attack on the Empire in two 12-episode seasons, Andor will chronicle these five years with a focus on Cassian Andor's development as a rebel. The series will provide wider context as to the political climate and events that lead to the revolution that takes place in Rogue One.
Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma in Andor. Image: Disney+.
Who is cast in Andor?
Starring alongside Diego Luna in Andorare seasoned actors Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Fiona Shaw - plus many other new and not-so-new faces to the Star Wars universe.
Where can I watch Andor Season 1?
The three-episode premiere of Andor will be dropping exclusively on Disney+21 September - with the other nine episodes of soon to follow. While that's still a few weeks away, the streaming platform will also be releasing other highly anticipated titles such asThe Bear and the live action adaptation of Pinocchio yo close to Disney+ Day.
You can click here to read more about the 2022 Disney+ Day content and deals, or here to sign up for Disney+.