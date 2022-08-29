We've had plenty of insight into the lived experiences of the jedis in films such as Return of the Jedi and The Last Jedi, but we're yet to hear about the rebellion from the perspective of the rebels - that is, until now, in the new series Andor.

The new instalment in the Star Wars universe will see executive producer and star Diego Luna reprise his role as titular character, the ruthless and sharp-witted Cassian Andor.

And as Star Wars fans would remember from Rogue One, the accomplished Rebel officer spoke of his almost-lifelong battle with the Empire but we were left without context.

“Why would a six-year-old give up his childhood to join a fight?" asks Luna of his character as reported by Disney.

"When he talks about a dark past and doing terrible things for the Rebellion, what is he referring to? I think that story matters...I was excited to go into this journey and give these answers."

So, if you're like us and are hopeful to uncover some intergalactic truths while watching Andor, read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming series.