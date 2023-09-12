What is Goosebumps about?
As per the official synopsis, the new mysterious and suspenseful Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.
Goosebumps is of course inspired by one of the bestselling book series of all time, with the new series drawing on elements from five of the most popular middle-grade books including Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy.
Who is cast in Goosebumps?
Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).
Where can I watch the Goosebumps TV show in Australia?
The 10-part series will be available to stream on Disney+ in Australia, launching with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.
When is Goosebumps coming to Disney Plus?
Goosebumps is set to debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 13 – so draw up the blinds and prepare yourself for a spooky night in.
Through September 20, new and eligible returning customers can also get three months of Disney+ for just $13.99 by subscribing here.
Stream Goosebumps on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.