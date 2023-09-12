A chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series, Goosebumps, is officially on the menu this Halloween.

Arriving on Friday the 13th, the new series is adapted from the beloved book series – which is available to shop now as a set for just $47.87 on Amazon – featuring tales of young teens as they find themselves tangled up with the supernatural.

“R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television.

“We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

So, whether you’re a fan of the books or you’re just intrigued by the new series, read on for everything you need to know about the Goosebumps TV series.