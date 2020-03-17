The government have identified the new illness as a pandemic. Getty

Coronavirus Symptoms

The World Health Organisation (WHO) have listed the below symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Breathing difficulties

In severe cases, symptoms become more advanced:

Severe acute respiratory syndrome

Kidney failure pneumonia

Death

Influenza (the flu)

Fever (often with abrupt onset)

Chills

Sore throat

Cough

Headache

Muscle pain

Mayo Clinic

How do I protect myself?

The Australian Government have issued the following statement:

Everyone must practise good hygiene to protect against infection and prevent the virus spreading. If you have a confirmed case, you need to isolate yourself to prevent it spreading to other people.

The Australian government have issued out the following tips.

Good hygiene includes:

covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue

disposing of tissues properly

washing your hands often with soap and water, including before and after eating and after going to the toilet

using alcohol-based hand sanitisers

cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

if you are sick, avoiding contact with others and staying more than 1.5 metres away from people

clean and sanitise frequently used objects such as mobiles, keys and wallets

Simple things like washing your hands can help stop the virus from spreading.

What is social distancing:

staying at home when you are unwell

avoiding large public gatherings if they’re not essential

keeping a distance of 1.5 metres between you and other people whenever possible

minimising physical contact, especially with people at higher risk such as older people and people with existing health conditions

How does Corona virus spread?

close contact with an infectious person (including in the 24 hours before they started showing symptoms)

contact with droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. touching objects or surfaces (like doorknobs or tables) that have cough or sneeze droplets from an infected person, and then touching your mouth or face

The World Health Organisation believe a cure could take 18 months.

Is there a cure?

Scientists from around the world are working on developing a vaccine. The World Health Organisation believes this may be available within 18 months. The government advises that you get the flu shot when it’s available to you. They note: Getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time can make you very ill.

Coronavirus Health Information Line

Call this line if you are seeking information on coronavirus (COVID-19). The line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 1800 020 080. If you require translating or interpreting services, call 131 450.