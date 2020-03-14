Nikki Ferris, a star on the Matt Agnew's season of the hit reality-TV show, talked to the publication about her concerns.



“You sleep in bunk beds and live in each other’s pockets,' Nikki said. 'As you can imagine, 28 women [at the start of the season] sharing four bedrooms and four bathrooms is just asking for a s**t storm.”

“It's like a hostel. If there was a group date, one person would be on the toilet, another in the shower and another doing makeup all in the same bathroom. We had a cleaner come just once a week”.



Perth-born adventure tour guide Locky, 30, first appeared on Survivor in 2017.

Back in February he said he would consider The Bachelor role if offered to him as it took part in a parody version of The Bachelor.