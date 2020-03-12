David Campbell is in self-isolation after interviewing Rita Wilson on Monday. Instagram

With David in quarantine, there are still concerns for any Nine staff who were in prolonged contact with Rita, including those in the makeup department who looked after the star.

A slew of the Network's stars could be affected, with Tracy Grimshaw taking a precautionary measure of not presenting ACA on Thursday after recently undergoing minor surgery, and Karl Stefanovic stepping in.

Replacement hosts for Today Extra are still to be announced.

Tracy Grimshaw will not host ACA tonight as a precaution. Instagram

Speaking of the incident, a Nine spokesperson said: "Nine today has taken action in line with our crisis response plan around a visit to our studio by Ms Rita Wilson on Monday this week, for an appearance on Today Extra with David Campbell and Belinda Russell.

"Our actions are in line with the guidelines set out by the Government and Health Authorities. Those who were in prolonged contact with Ms Wilson have been tested and are self-isolating for 14 days. Our premises is currently being thoroughly cleaned in all areas she visited and we are encouraging our employees to monitor their health and practice good hygiene.

"Tracy Grimshaw is not hosting ACA [A Current Affair] tonight as a precautionary measure since she had minor surgery last week. Karl Stefanovic will host in her place. Arrangements for hosts for Today Extra are still being confirmed."

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has shocked fans by revealing he and his wife Rita have tested positive for Coronavirus while travelling in Australia. Getty

Details of the possible outbreak unfolded after Tom shared an ambiguous photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message to fans on Thursday.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Tom began.

He continued: “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The Forrest Gump star went on to say that he and Rita will now play the waiting game – in isolation – until they are given more instructions by medical and hospital staff.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

Tom shared an ambiguous photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message to fans. Instagram

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!” he concluded.

Shocked fans were quick to take to Instagram to show their support for the star, with some even adding a hint of lighthearted humour to soften the surprising of the news.

The Forrest Gump star went on to say that he and Rita will now play the waiting game – in isolation – until they are given more instructions by medical and hospital staff. Getty

“What kind of world are we living in when even Forest Gump isn't safe from Corona?!” one fan wrote.

A second person stated: “Be safe, take care of yourselves, and get well soon!”

A third person added: “Both of you guys will be fine. God bless.”