Hay fever wreaks havoc on the sinuses - year 'round! Getty

The name 'haytox' resembles the title of a widely-known anti-wrinkle injection. The reason being? Because it uses the same technology. Known under it's b-starting brand name, 'anti-wrinkle' treatments refer to neuromodulators.

"Neuromodulators like the anti wrinkle toxin are typically used to relax muscles in the face, neck, and other areas of the body to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and muscle spasms," Sylvia said.

On the other hand, 'haytox' "targets the muscles and nerves in the sinuses to reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis."

Additionally, unlike the neuromodulators' traditional use, Sylvia explained that 'haytox' is administered via a spray and is "quick and pain free."

As for how it works, "Haytox works by blocking the receptors in your nasal cavity, your nasal cavity receptors are very tiny (there are about 10 million of them). The treatment uses a special application technique on the lining membranes of the nasal cavity," Sylvia said.

"Botulinum toxin works by relaxing the muscles and reducing inflammation in the sinuses, which can help to alleviate symptoms," she explained further.

The non-invasive treatment is sprayed into the nasal cavity for topical absorption.

"Australian medical researchers have proven that this treatment can block neural transmission at the specialised [allergy] nerve endings, present in the lining membranes of the nasal cavity," the clinic founder continued.

When asked about the treatment process itself, Sylvia broke it down by explaining; "As with all our appointments, we start with a full consultation and get the client to blow their nose a few times. We ask if they would prefer to be administered or to spray the nasal cavity themself. We also talk about how to hold the Haytox with a specific sniff technique! We then explain how long before seeing results."

The results in question? While they can take up to two weeks to kick in "the treatment itself can last up to one year," she said.

Price wise, Angel Aesthetics offer Haytox treatment from $299 in their Brisbane and Gold Coast clinics. Prices will vary when visiting other practitioners.