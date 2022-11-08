Weddings or christening ceremonies top the list of the most embarrassing scenarios for Australians to sneeze during followed by playing cupid on a date or flying high in the sky. Getty

Dr Zac Turner, a medical practitioner who specialises in preventative health and wellness, highlights the importance of keeping your nose health in check.

“With La Nina causing havoc across the Eastern Seaboard for the third year running, our grasslands are the lushest they’ve ever been. And when this is combined with rapid temperature changes between storms and our usual hot summer days, we can expect lots of pollen and mould spores to be released. Unfortunately, November’s prime grass pollen season could hit allergy sufferers worse than ever,” said Dr Turner.

It is not just social occasions that cause Aussies sneez-iety but also the workplace with four in ten respondents (39 per cent) embarrassed to sneeze during a client meeting or presenting something important (35 per cent).

The research shows that allmost all respondents think they understand the role their nose plays in overall well-being but the research found that while 84 per cent believe their sleep is negatively impacted by having a blocked nose, only 47 per cent believe their energy levels were affected despite the two being inextricably linked.

Adele Taylor National, Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice, Program Manager said, “[Medically diagnosed] asthma and allergies go hand in hand – up to four out of five people with asthma also have allergies like hay fever and an itchy, runny or blocked nose due to allergies can make your asthma harder to control”.

“This is just another reason why it’s so important to manage hay fever and reduce triggers as much as possible, so this November, if you think you are allergic, speak to your doctor to help identify exactly what triggers your allergies and how you can best manage this,” said Adele Taylor.