McDonalds

The lucky winners will also walk away with a $150 McDelivery discount voucher and exclusive Macca’s merch, including Golden Arches themed socks, beanie, scarf, loungewear, blanket and more.

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director, Tim Kenward explains that “winter is all about staying indoors with good food and good company.

“We are excited to give our loyal brand fans the chance to win one of our most exciting and unique prizes yet.

“All you need to do is channel your inner Influencer and flex those unboxing skills to show us your perfect winter night in with Macca’s. What are you waiting for? Grab that camera and show us what you’ve got!”

McDonalds

To enter the competition, fans need to post a video unboxing their McDelvivery order on Tik Tok or Instagram between the 26th of July and the 8th of August. When posting, use the #maccasnightinfluencer and tag @mcdonaldsau plus three friends you’d like to enjoy a winter night in with.

The competition follows the launch of McDonald’s winter menu, which saw the return of the much-loved Mighty Angus burger and the cheesy Mozzarella Sticks.

Alongside the return of these fan faves are two brand new Maccas items - the Crème Brulée McFlurry and Crème Brulée Pie.

The new Crème Brulée Pie is a classic reinvented. Filled with smooth crème custard and burnt caramel fillings, the pie is served piping hot and is the perfect dessert during the colder months.

As for the Crème Brulée McFlurry, it will contain a combination of classic vanilla soft serve ice cream, crème custard, burnt caramel fillings as well as a drizzle of warm caramel topping.

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director Tim Kenward explained the reasoning behind the new winter launch.

“Macca’s is giving us another reason to get the gang together and cosy up this winter with delicious new and returning menu items.

“Our winter menu includes the iconic Mighty Angus, one of our customers’ most requested items, a brand-new range of desserts featuring Crème Brulée flavours, and Mozzarella Sticks for the snack lovers.

“These items offer delicious flavour combinations for every Aussie winter moment, whether it be a night in with family or a gathering with friends.”