Liz Whitbread, the Senior Brand Manager at McDonald’s Australia, said: “There’s nothing quite like the iconic Macca’s soft serve and the smooth and creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate.

“With Cadbury celebrating 100 years in Australia, we are excited to bring together two iconic brands to create the perfect dessert or afternoon treat.”

Adding that it’s available for a limited time only, Liz said Macca’s fans will need to be quick to try the new ice-cream flavour.

With the launch of the new McFlurry coinciding with Cadbury’s 100th anniversary, Managing Director of Uber Eats ANZ Bec Nyst said they couldn’t be more excited for the collaboration.

“We get a kick out of delivering memorable experiences for our Eaters and having an exclusive preview to this delicious dessert for an entire week is a great example of that,” Bec said.

“Infusing smooth and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk into a McFlurry is a genius way to celebrate an Australian mainstay – as Cadbury is celebrating 100 years in Australia this year it is 100 percent something worth celebrating.”