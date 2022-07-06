After a short hiatus the Mighty Angus is back! McDonald's

Alongside the return of these fan faves are two brand new Maccas items - the Crème Brulée McFlurry and Crème Brulée Pie.

The new Crème Brulée Pie is a classic reinvented. Filled with smooth crème custard and burnt caramel fillings, the pie is served piping hot and is the perfect dessert during the colder months.

As for the Crème Brulée McFlurry, it will contain a combination of classic vanilla soft serve ice cream, crème custard, burnt caramel fillings as well as a drizzle of warm caramel topping.

The new items will only be available for a limited time at McDonald’s restaurants from today, July 6, so hurry!

Mozzarella batons breaded in a golden crust and fried to oozy perfection McDonald's

As news has spread of the new and returning items, fans can't hold in their excitement.

“Maccas bringing the Mighty Angus burger back today is the best news I’ve heard in about 4 months” one fan tweeted.

Whilst another exclaimed that they “neeeeeed the creme brulee pie and mcflurry stat. They look so delicious.”

A classic reinvented McDonald's

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director Tim Kenward explained the reasoning behind the new winter launch.

“Macca’s is giving us another reason to get the gang together and cosy up this winter with delicious new and returning menu items.

“Our winter menu includes the iconic Mighty Angus, one of our customers’ most requested items, a brand-new range of desserts featuring Crème Brulée flavours, and Mozzarella Sticks for the snack lovers.

“These items offer delicious flavour combinations for every Aussie winter moment, whether it be a night in with family or a gathering with friends.”

Crème Brulée McFlurry McDonald's

Both the new and returning menu items will be available across restaurants nationwide, including via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery.

This isn't the first time McDonald’s has listened to fans and brought back old faves, with onion rings re-introduced earlier this year during the restaurant's summer campaign.