Method
- Take both mud cakes and slice the top off them to create a flat surface. Discard tops
- Stack the cakes on top of each other and wrap the acetate around them to create a tight ring. Make sure the ring is tight enough that it will hold the tsunami icing, but not so tight that you won’t be able to get it on the cakes. Use tape to hold it in place
- Mix together the can of condensed milk, cream and the food colouring (if using)
- Smash the Violet Crumble Bites to create a mix of small chunks and Violet Crumble dust
- Replace the acetate ring around the cakes and pour some of the icing mixture on top of the cakes. Add in the Violet Crumble and half the sprinkles (if using). Pour the remaining mix on top
- Acting quickly as the icing may start to leak down the side of the cake, lift the acetate ring off the cake, allowing the icing to cascade
- Sprinkle the final sprinkles over the top of the cake before serving
