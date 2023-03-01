Green’s, best known for their cupcake mixes, has launched a new mix for what we think will be a divisive dessert: Vegemite Choc Chunk Brownies.

Described as “a mitey gooey, chunky and chocolatey flavoured brownie cleverly blended with the iconic taste of Australia, Vegemite,” apparently the brownies have a flavour similar to salted caramel.

