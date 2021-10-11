Vegemite Pizza is officially a thing. Supplied

So how have fans reacted to the news now that it's officially on the menu? Well, they're pretty excited to say the least.

"You know your Aussie when you get excited for Vegemite pizza 😅🤤🤤 ( non Australia’s wouldn’t understand)," one Facebook user wrote.

"Seriously this will have to be the best pizza!" added another.

"This is my on the road dinner tonight!" said a third.

A quintessential Aussie flavour combo! Supplied

It comes after Vegemite appointed a new ambassador this week, Giovanni from Rosa’s Pizza in New York, who has added the iconic flavour to his own menu.

“It’s great to see Americans enjoying what we here in Oz know to be true – that Vegemite can go on just about anything!" Domino’s ANZ Chief Marketing Officer Adam Ballesty said.

“There’s something so quintessentially Aussie about a Vegemite and cheese pizza, and we’re excited to be able to offer this unique combination to customers right here at home.

“To this day, we still receive messages from customers asking us to make this combination a reality and at Domino’s... we always deliver!”

"VEGEMITE can go on just about anything!" Supplied

Vegemite Marketing Manager Jacqui Roth said Vegemite is not just limited to the breakfast table: “Vegemite is being added to everything from stir fries to roast potatoes, but you can’t beat the classic cheese and Vegemite combo.”

“Domino’s is all about spreading joy and we think this Cheesy Vegemite Pizza will make happy little pizza lovers everywhere,” Adam added.

Domino’s Cheesy Vegemite Pizza is available from today for three weeks only, or until sold out, at stores across Australia for just $7.95 Pick Up.