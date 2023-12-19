Clearing Body Wash, $14, Frank Body
Say buh-bye to body acne, and hello to hydrated glowing skin with this blemish-busting salicylic acid body wash. Made with 100 per cent vegan ingredients you can embrace the rich aromas of the Kakadu plum completely guilt free.
Lyeef almond milk maker, $99.90, Amazon
Preparing fresh vegan milk at home has never been easier. With the simple click of a button, enjoy a milky blend free from preservative nasties.
Daily Beauty Berry, $34.99, Mister Jones Health
Looking for radiant healthy skin in 2024? Well do we have the solution for you. Loaded with vegan friendly antioxidants, collagen boosters and digestive enzymes, sip your way to glowing skin with this Aussie made Daily Beauty Berry.
Bombay Shoulder Bag, $89.95, Louenhide
Shoulder bags have become a wardrobe staple, the perfect accessory to elevate the simple jean and t-shirt combo. This vegan leather bag combines cross body casual and shoulder bag chic with an interchangeable strap to serve your every need.
I Can Cook Vegan by Isa Chandra Moskowitz, $38.50, Amazon
Master 125 scrumptious vegan recipes inspired by the global influence on New York City's cuisine.
The Other Oat Milk Case, $138.99, Casetify
It's the question of the century, to stock or not to stock. Send a subtle message to the oat milk lacking cafés near you.
Twinkling Tree, $29.90, Koko Black
Filled with all the festive flavours from cranberry pieces to caramelised almonds, indulge in this blend of coconut mylk chocolate.
Lola Terry Slide in Astroturf, $139, Hommey
The season of summer lovin' has arrived, and so too have the iconic Lola slides from Hommey.
Tropical spice 3 wick soy scented candle, $44.99, Dusk
Sugar* and spice and all things nice are the true essence of this three-wicked soy candle.
*Tropical - but hey close enough.
Touche Vegan silk eye mask in pink, $35, THE ICONIC
Made from 100 per cent eucalyptus fibres, drift off to cloud nine with this vegan silk eye mask.
6 Vegan Donuts and Cookies Box, $55, Dessert Box
Dessert boxes are always welcomed, especially when they look this good. Featuring a selection of vegan delights, this box is sure to go down a treat...
Lisa Angel Personalised block initials travel jewellery case, $69, Hardtofind
Looking to travel in the new year, well do we have you and your jewellery sorted...quite literally. Made from vegan leather and designed with the option to personalise, this travel size jewellery organiser is perfect for our voyager friends.
What presents can I buy a vegan?
Buying a present for anyone can be totally mind-consuming and for good reason! Of course you want the lucky recipient to enjoy and make use of the gift that you choose to give.
When it comes to gifting for a vegan, and to ensure that the gift you give will be enjoyed, it is important to consider that the product is:
- 100 per cent plant based - that means no animal product or animal by-product (so skip out on any bees wax, leathers, dairy milks...etc)
- cruelty-free - look for the certification on the label!
If you are wanting to go the extra mile, searching for an eco-friendly option will always be appreciated.