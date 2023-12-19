Frank Body

Clearing Body Wash, $14, Frank Body

Say buh-bye to body acne, and hello to hydrated glowing skin with this blemish-busting salicylic acid body wash. Made with 100 per cent vegan ingredients you can embrace the rich aromas of the Kakadu plum completely guilt free.

Amazon

Lyeef almond milk maker, $99.90, Amazon

Preparing fresh vegan milk at home has never been easier. With the simple click of a button, enjoy a milky blend free from preservative nasties.

Mister Jones Health

Daily Beauty Berry, $34.99, Mister Jones Health

Looking for radiant healthy skin in 2024? Well do we have the solution for you. Loaded with vegan friendly antioxidants, collagen boosters and digestive enzymes, sip your way to glowing skin with this Aussie made Daily Beauty Berry.

Louenhide

Bombay Shoulder Bag, $89.95, Louenhide

Shoulder bags have become a wardrobe staple, the perfect accessory to elevate the simple jean and t-shirt combo. This vegan leather bag combines cross body casual and shoulder bag chic with an interchangeable strap to serve your every need.

Amazon

I Can Cook Vegan by Isa Chandra Moskowitz, $38.50, Amazon

Master 125 scrumptious vegan recipes inspired by the global influence on New York City's cuisine.

Casetify

The Other Oat Milk Case, $138.99, Casetify

It's the question of the century, to stock or not to stock. Send a subtle message to the oat milk lacking cafés near you.

Koko Black

Twinkling Tree, $29.90, Koko Black

Filled with all the festive flavours from cranberry pieces to caramelised almonds, indulge in this blend of coconut mylk chocolate.

Hommey

Lola Terry Slide in Astroturf, $139, Hommey

The season of summer lovin' has arrived, and so too have the iconic Lola slides from Hommey.

Dusk

Tropical spice 3 wick soy scented candle, $44.99, Dusk

Sugar* and spice and all things nice are the true essence of this three-wicked soy candle.

*Tropical - but hey close enough.

THE ICONIC

Touche Vegan silk eye mask in pink, $35, THE ICONIC

Made from 100 per cent eucalyptus fibres, drift off to cloud nine with this vegan silk eye mask.

Dessert Boxes

6 Vegan Donuts and Cookies Box, $55, Dessert Box

Dessert boxes are always welcomed, especially when they look this good. Featuring a selection of vegan delights, this box is sure to go down a treat...

Hardtofind

Lisa Angel Personalised block initials travel jewellery case, $69, Hardtofind

Looking to travel in the new year, well do we have you and your jewellery sorted...quite literally. Made from vegan leather and designed with the option to personalise, this travel size jewellery organiser is perfect for our voyager friends.

What presents can I buy a vegan?

Buying a present for anyone can be totally mind-consuming and for good reason! Of course you want the lucky recipient to enjoy and make use of the gift that you choose to give.

When it comes to gifting for a vegan, and to ensure that the gift you give will be enjoyed, it is important to consider that the product is:

100 per cent plant based - that means no animal product or animal by-product (so skip out on any bees wax, leathers, dairy milks...etc)

cruelty-free - look for the certification on the label!

If you are wanting to go the extra mile, searching for an eco-friendly option will always be appreciated.