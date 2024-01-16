The Hamper Emporium

L’Occitane Rejuvenate & Pamper Hamper

$169 at The Hamper Emporium

Looking at the delight that is this love-struck hamper, it is pretty clear that our guy Cupid had some serious influence. Spread the love this February with this luxurious box, perfect for a special night in with your loved one, or for a day of ultimate relaxation.

Key features:

Morgan’s French Vanilla Almonds 175g

The Woods Farm Caramelised Peanut Brittle 130g

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 30ml

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Perfumed Soap 50g

The Cove Jervis Bay Blush Satin Robe

A6 Gold-lined Notebook in Dusty Pink

Daybreak Vanilla & Sea Salt Candle

The Cover Jervis Bay Oversized Mulberry Silk Eyemask

French Pink Clay & Pink Salt Bath Soak 280g

Everbloome Small Burgundy & Soft Pink Bouquet

Comprehensive track and trace

Free Australia wide delivery

Daily Blooms

TREAT ME Bundle

from $105 at Daily Blooms

Is there anything better than a girls night in with fresh floral blooms and fairy floss, the answer is no if you were wondering. Celebrate the love alongside your besties with this fun filled surprise from Daily Blooms.

Key features:

Small colour bouquet

Lagom floral bath blend

Bahen & Co Raspberry & Rose chocolate

Rose Fluffle Cotton Candy

Interflora

Gift hamper for her

from $184 at Interflora

Leave the worry behind, and compose a wake-up of pure indulgence with the floral assortment of her dreams - compliments of Interflora. Curated with love and care, together you can enjoy tasty delights and blissful fragrance of fresh blooms.

Key features:

Burgundy snapdragons and pink lisianthus flowers

Assorted savoury treats

Assorted sweet treats

Gourmet Basket

Chocolate bliss

from $99 at Gourmet Basket

In the wise words of Forest Gump "life's like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get". Thrill your chocoholic with a box of cacao celebrations that are guaranteed to satisfy their sweet tooth craving.

Key features:

So Moorish milk chocolate freeze dried strawberries 60g

Charlies mini melting moments cookies and cream 50g

Chocolate and walnut fudge 115g

Coco and Lulu dark chocolate almonds 150g

Whisk and Pin rocky road 150g

Highgrove chocolate fudge biscuits 330g

Also available at:

$99 from Charity Hampers

$110.95 from Myer

LVLY

Best Sellers classic posy

from $140 at LVLY

If your loved one is partial to a spot of florally fun then do we have you sorted. From candles, to blooms, to hand creams and sweet treats, there is something to be enjoyed all day long.

Key features:

Natural soy wax floral scented candle

Nourishing hand cream 80g

Dreamy & creamy artesian chocolate 80g

The Hamper Emporium

Luxury tea & relaxation hamper

$169 at The Hamper Emporium

Tranquillity is a treat best served as an afternoon off. Treat a tea lover with the finest spread of pampering gifts with teas from The Cove Jervis Bay, to bath soaking necessities and so much more.

Key features:

The Cove Jervis Bay burgundy satin robe

A6 Gold-linen notebook in dusty pink

'Golden Hour' soy wax candle

The Cove Jervis Bay oversized mulberry silk eye mask

French Pink Clay & Pink Salt Bath Soak

Burgundy cosmetic bag

The Cove Jervis Bay Booderee hand wash 500ml

Robert Gordon granite ceramic cup

The Cove Jervis Bay organic pure leaf English breakfast brew

Also available at:

$169 from Gifts Australia

Myer

Gourmet Basket gluten free hamper

$174.95 at Myer

Waking up unwell on the 15th of February is just not an option, so give the gift of gluten free goodies to your coeliac companions this V-day!

Key features:

Loco Love Artisan Chocolate Butter Caramel Pecan 60g

Byron Bay Cookie Company Maple and Pecan Gluten Free Cookie 60g

Byron Bay Coffee Company Dark Chocolate Coated Coffee Beans 125g

Kitz Living Foods Gourmet 4 Seed Crackers 100% Organic, Raw and Activated, Gluten and Dairy Free, Vegan 100g

Ogilvie & Co. Mixed Olives and Roasted Peppers Antipasto 115g

Ogilvie & Co. Caramel Onion and Balsamic Relish 135g

Smoothie Bomb The Lover Super Berries 100g

Rolada Fig and Walnut 150g

Coco Luxe Boost Pure Coconut Water with Vitamin C 250ml

Asterisk Kitchen Raspberry Meringues 45g

Twins Pantry Handmade Honey Caramelised Almonds 270g

Harney & Sons Cherry Blossom Green Tea Sachets 40g

Edible Blooms

Gin gift hamper bundle

$159 at Edible Blooms

Let the evening beGIN with this bundle of goodies. Whether you are prepping for a night on the town, or maybe a sunset dinner, why not surprise her with this wonder filled set up.

Key features:

Pastel Lindt bouquet small

Rowe & Hunt smoked almonds 200g

Charlies mini melting moments raspberry bliss 100g

Emmaline's dark chocolate oranges 150g

The Treat Co. choc coated raspberries 150g

Gin mug

Hardtofind

Purely Gourmet beers & movie Hamper

$77.50 at Hardtofind

The best of both worlds; beers and a blockbuster from *insert your go to streaming service*. You can’t go wrong with this one, packed with the best of movie snacks and his fave beverages, your next night in will be one for the books.

Key features:

Movie time movie theatre butter microwave popcorn 100g

Movie time movie theatre caramel microwave popcorn 100g

Gluten free exquisite marshmallows 140g

Deeds Brewing deeds draught 375ml

Moon Dog old mate Pale Can 330ml

Mountain Goat Very Enjoyable Beer Cans 375ml

Balter XPA Can 375ml

Purchaser must be over 18 years of age

Also available at:

Myer

Gourmet Basket Men’s therapy hamper

$120.95 at Myer

Ahhh sea salt and sandalwood...sounds (or smells) like the perfect recipe for a night of relaxation to us.

Key features:

The Aromatherapy Co. Therapy Man Sea Salt and Sandalwood Hand and Body Wash 500ml

The Aromatherapy Co. Therapy Man Sea Salt and Sandalwood Shave Cream 100ml

The Aromatherapy Co. Almond and Sea Buckthorn Oil Bath Tonic 250ml

Organic Times Dark Chocolate Licorice 150g

Adri's Hand Decorated Gingerbread Moustache 30g

Also available at:

$89 from Gourmet Basket

Edible Blooms

Asahi Beer hamper

$109 at Edible Blooms

If cracking a cold one is his love language, then why not treat him to an afternoon of outdoor romance (with cold one in hand). Picnic blanket...tick...savoury and sweet snacks...tick...bevvies...tick, now just to find a spot to perch.

Key features:

Tarallini, rosemary & sea salt salt crackers 125g

Rowe & Hunt smoked almonds 100g

Charlie's cheese bites 100g

Dancing Monkey honeycomb

Red and white picnic rug

Three Asahi super dry beers

Dancing Monkey rocky road 200g

The Treat Co. choc coated raspberries 150g

What are the three most popular Valentine's Day Gifts?

When it comes to Valentine's Day shopping, finding the perfect gift to celebrate your loved one can become a task to conquer. There are, however, three categories of gifting which can make the whole experience a little less overwhelming;

Flower arrangements paired with their favourite alcohol

Romantic dinner

Sweet treats.

Better again, once you have landed on the gift that will bring the most joy come the big day, personalise the arrangement to cater to them. This may look like curating a floral arrangement with their favourite blooms and bevvy, or maybe organising a dinner featuring their go-to dish.