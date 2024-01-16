L’Occitane Rejuvenate & Pamper Hamper
$169 at The Hamper Emporium
Looking at the delight that is this love-struck hamper, it is pretty clear that our guy Cupid had some serious influence. Spread the love this February with this luxurious box, perfect for a special night in with your loved one, or for a day of ultimate relaxation.
Key features:
- Morgan’s French Vanilla Almonds 175g
- The Woods Farm Caramelised Peanut Brittle 130g
- L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 30ml
- L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Perfumed Soap 50g
- The Cove Jervis Bay Blush Satin Robe
- A6 Gold-lined Notebook in Dusty Pink
- Daybreak Vanilla & Sea Salt Candle
- The Cover Jervis Bay Oversized Mulberry Silk Eyemask
- French Pink Clay & Pink Salt Bath Soak 280g
- Everbloome Small Burgundy & Soft Pink Bouquet
- Comprehensive track and trace
- Free Australia wide delivery
from $105 at Daily Blooms
Is there anything better than a girls night in with fresh floral blooms and fairy floss, the answer is no if you were wondering. Celebrate the love alongside your besties with this fun filled surprise from Daily Blooms.
Key features:
- Small colour bouquet
- Lagom floral bath blend
- Bahen & Co Raspberry & Rose chocolate
- Rose Fluffle Cotton Candy
from $184 at Interflora
Leave the worry behind, and compose a wake-up of pure indulgence with the floral assortment of her dreams - compliments of Interflora. Curated with love and care, together you can enjoy tasty delights and blissful fragrance of fresh blooms.
Key features:
- Burgundy snapdragons and pink lisianthus flowers
- Assorted savoury treats
- Assorted sweet treats
from $99 at Gourmet Basket
In the wise words of Forest Gump "life's like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get". Thrill your chocoholic with a box of cacao celebrations that are guaranteed to satisfy their sweet tooth craving.
Key features:
- So Moorish milk chocolate freeze dried strawberries 60g
- Charlies mini melting moments cookies and cream 50g
- Chocolate and walnut fudge 115g
- Coco and Lulu dark chocolate almonds 150g
- Whisk and Pin rocky road 150g
- Highgrove chocolate fudge biscuits 330g
Also available at:
- $99 from Charity Hampers
- $110.95 from Myer
from $140 at LVLY
If your loved one is partial to a spot of florally fun then do we have you sorted. From candles, to blooms, to hand creams and sweet treats, there is something to be enjoyed all day long.
Key features:
- Natural soy wax floral scented candle
- Nourishing hand cream 80g
- Dreamy & creamy artesian chocolate 80g
Luxury tea & relaxation hamper
$169 at The Hamper Emporium
Tranquillity is a treat best served as an afternoon off. Treat a tea lover with the finest spread of pampering gifts with teas from The Cove Jervis Bay, to bath soaking necessities and so much more.
Key features:
- The Cove Jervis Bay burgundy satin robe
- A6 Gold-linen notebook in dusty pink
- 'Golden Hour' soy wax candle
- The Cove Jervis Bay oversized mulberry silk eye mask
- French Pink Clay & Pink Salt Bath Soak
- Burgundy cosmetic bag
- The Cove Jervis Bay Booderee hand wash 500ml
- Robert Gordon granite ceramic cup
- The Cove Jervis Bay organic pure leaf English breakfast brew
Also available at:
- $169 from Gifts Australia
Gourmet Basket gluten free hamper
$174.95 at Myer
Waking up unwell on the 15th of February is just not an option, so give the gift of gluten free goodies to your coeliac companions this V-day!
Key features:
- Loco Love Artisan Chocolate Butter Caramel Pecan 60g
- Byron Bay Cookie Company Maple and Pecan Gluten Free Cookie 60g
- Byron Bay Coffee Company Dark Chocolate Coated Coffee Beans 125g
- Kitz Living Foods Gourmet 4 Seed Crackers 100% Organic, Raw and Activated, Gluten and Dairy Free, Vegan 100g
- Ogilvie & Co. Mixed Olives and Roasted Peppers Antipasto 115g
- Ogilvie & Co. Caramel Onion and Balsamic Relish 135g
- Smoothie Bomb The Lover Super Berries 100g
- Rolada Fig and Walnut 150g
- Coco Luxe Boost Pure Coconut Water with Vitamin C 250ml
- Asterisk Kitchen Raspberry Meringues 45g
- Twins Pantry Handmade Honey Caramelised Almonds 270g
- Harney & Sons Cherry Blossom Green Tea Sachets 40g
$159 at Edible Blooms
Let the evening beGIN with this bundle of goodies. Whether you are prepping for a night on the town, or maybe a sunset dinner, why not surprise her with this wonder filled set up.
Key features:
- Pastel Lindt bouquet small
- Rowe & Hunt smoked almonds 200g
- Charlies mini melting moments raspberry bliss 100g
- Emmaline's dark chocolate oranges 150g
- The Treat Co. choc coated raspberries 150g
- Gin mug
Purely Gourmet beers & movie Hamper
$77.50 at Hardtofind
The best of both worlds; beers and a blockbuster from *insert your go to streaming service*. You can’t go wrong with this one, packed with the best of movie snacks and his fave beverages, your next night in will be one for the books.
Key features:
- Movie time movie theatre butter microwave popcorn 100g
- Movie time movie theatre caramel microwave popcorn 100g
- Gluten free exquisite marshmallows 140g
- Deeds Brewing deeds draught 375ml
- Moon Dog old mate Pale Can 330ml
- Mountain Goat Very Enjoyable Beer Cans 375ml
- Balter XPA Can 375ml
- Purchaser must be over 18 years of age
Also available at:
- $65 from Kogan.com
- $65 from Purley Gourmet
Gourmet Basket Men’s therapy hamper
$120.95 at Myer
Ahhh sea salt and sandalwood...sounds (or smells) like the perfect recipe for a night of relaxation to us.
Key features:
- The Aromatherapy Co. Therapy Man Sea Salt and Sandalwood Hand and Body Wash 500ml
- The Aromatherapy Co. Therapy Man Sea Salt and Sandalwood Shave Cream 100ml
- The Aromatherapy Co. Almond and Sea Buckthorn Oil Bath Tonic 250ml
- Organic Times Dark Chocolate Licorice 150g
- Adri's Hand Decorated Gingerbread Moustache 30g
Also available at:
- $89 from Gourmet Basket
$109 at Edible Blooms
If cracking a cold one is his love language, then why not treat him to an afternoon of outdoor romance (with cold one in hand). Picnic blanket...tick...savoury and sweet snacks...tick...bevvies...tick, now just to find a spot to perch.
Key features:
- Tarallini, rosemary & sea salt salt crackers 125g
- Rowe & Hunt smoked almonds 100g
- Charlie's cheese bites 100g
- Dancing Monkey honeycomb
- Red and white picnic rug
- Three Asahi super dry beers
- Dancing Monkey rocky road 200g
- The Treat Co. choc coated raspberries 150g
What are the three most popular Valentine's Day Gifts?
When it comes to Valentine's Day shopping, finding the perfect gift to celebrate your loved one can become a task to conquer. There are, however, three categories of gifting which can make the whole experience a little less overwhelming;
- Flower arrangements paired with their favourite alcohol
- Romantic dinner
- Sweet treats.
Better again, once you have landed on the gift that will bring the most joy come the big day, personalise the arrangement to cater to them. This may look like curating a floral arrangement with their favourite blooms and bevvy, or maybe organising a dinner featuring their go-to dish.