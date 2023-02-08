Macca’s launches a limited edition ‘Valentines Chicken McNuggets’ box
Who needs a dozen roses when you can have a dozen nuggets?!
- by
Bec Milligan
McDonald’s Australia has added a limited-edition Chicken McNuggets box to its menu just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Available from February 8 to February 14, customers will be able to get their hands on a ‘Valentine’s Day’ box with 10 Chicken McNuggets inside at all McDonald’s restaurants across the country and via McDelivery.
The box, which features love hearts and the message “I love you” written in 10 different languages on it, reflects the diverse backgrounds of McDonald’s customers and crew.
The languages included are English, Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Punjabi, Greek, Italian, Filipino/Tagalog, Hindi, and Spanish.
Maxine Netrayana, Senior Brand Manager at McDonald’s Australia, said, “Everyone has their own way of saying ‘I love you,’ and we’ve said it in 10 different languages on the box.”
“It’s the perfect way to treat yourself or spread a little love this Valentine’s Day, whether it’s with your friends, family, or someone special,” she continued.
To celebrate the release of the limited-edition box, McDonald’s is giving away free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with orders over $30 via Uber Eats from February 8 for a limited time.
So, whether you’re looking for a romantic meal with your significant other or a fun night in with friends, Macca’s has got you covered this Valentine’s Day.