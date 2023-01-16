McDonald’s, the fast food giant, has recently released an advertisement in the UK that is quickly going viral worldwide.
It’s because the ad is seriously unique. Firstly, it’s devoid of any food or restaurant shots that you usually see in typical McDonald’s ads and secondly, it doesn’t have any dialogue; only a hand-drawn ‘M’ signals to the audience what company the commercial is for.
WATCH: McDonald’s viral new ad
In the ad - which you can watch above - two women, after being given a huge amount of work to do, raise their eyebrows - in perfect unison to the song Oh Yeah by Yello; best known for being heavily featured in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - at each other.
Then they hop up and begin dancing, while still raising their eyebrows at other co-workers and before long, the whole office is boogying their way to Maccas.
The ad is the brainchild of advertising company Leo Burnett, with the concept being that asking colleagues, friends and family to go McDonald’s is so ingrained and universal that it can be communicated by simply raising your eyebrows or “arches”.
Fans are “loving” the new McDonald’s ad.
It was directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Edgar Wright, best known for directing Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead.
Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said of the ad, “In a challenging time, our ‘Raise Your Arches’ invitation to McDonald’s provides the nation with a small but much-needed moment to let go and feel good. We hope the campaign raises arches and smiles across the country and I can't wait to see everyone get involved.”
And so far, viewers are loving the new commercial.
One Twitter user praised McDonald’s and wrote, “Yay to another fun ad with no meaning attached. Sometimes ads just need to be ads and not messages of social change.”
Another user Tweeted, “I think I've still got ketchup in my veins... Absolutely love this ad for McDs. The music, the gentle comedy, the synchronicity, the end shot of the woman in red and yellow running after them. Of course, I'm Lovin’ It,” cleverly referencing Maccas well-known slogan.