McDonald's UK

It was directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Edgar Wright, best known for directing Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead.

Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said of the ad, “In a challenging time, our ‘Raise Your Arches’ invitation to McDonald’s provides the nation with a small but much-needed moment to let go and feel good. We hope the campaign raises arches and smiles across the country and I can't wait to see everyone get involved.”

And so far, viewers are loving the new commercial.

One Twitter user praised McDonald’s and wrote, “Yay to another fun ad with no meaning attached. Sometimes ads just need to be ads and not messages of social change.”

Another user Tweeted, “I think I've still got ketchup in my veins... Absolutely love this ad for McDs. The music, the gentle comedy, the synchronicity, the end shot of the woman in red and yellow running after them. Of course, I'm Lovin’ It,” cleverly referencing Maccas well-known slogan.