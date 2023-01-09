A Mcdonald's spokesperson says that their customers now prefer other drinks they offer, including Coke No Sugar. Getty

“In response to customer feedback and growing popularity for other low- to no-sugar beverages, McDonald’s will no longer offer Diet Coca-Cola across Australian restaurants from 11 January 2023.

“McDonald’s continues to offer a range of beverage choices for consumers, including Coca-Cola No Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar and Frozen Coke No Sugar.”

WATCH: McDonalds new healthy menu

Customers were quick to express their outrage over the decision on social media.

One person wrote, “Nooo! I hate the taste of Coke and Coke No Sugar. I love Diet Coke. I don’t eat Macca’s that often but def losing a customer here”.

Another wrote, “Another reason not to visit McDonald’s. I can’t actually drink the Coca-Cola No Sugar varieties without some quite severe gastric problems. Diet Coke is one of the few soft drinks I can safely drink!”.

Getty

This move follows the decision to no longer sell Sprite in stores and only offer Sprite No Sugar.

“We look forward to hearing customer feedback on the new beverage option,” said a spokesperson.