Who are Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends?

Joe Jonas (July 2008 - October 2008)

After a short relationship, Taylor claims that Joe broke up with her on the phone, with the call lasting only 27 seconds. He reportedly cut ties with her upon meeting actress Camilla Belle.

Songs rumoured to be about Joe Jonas: Last Kiss, Better Than Revenge, Forever And Always

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Getty

Taylor Lautner (August 2009-December 2009)

The two Taylors met on the set of Valentine’s Day, which they both starred in. His “tan skin” and “sweet smile” are referenced in the song Back To December.

Songs rumoured to be about Taylor Lautner: Back To December

Taylor and Taylor in Valentine's Day. Warner Bros.

John Mayer (December 2009-February 2010)

The 11-year age gap between Taylor and John reportedly strained their relationship, with Taylor feeling that her naivety was taken advantage of. She references their ugly breakup in her song Dear John.

Songs rumoured to be about John Mayer: Dear John, Would've, Could've, Should've

John Mayer and Taylor Swift began dating in 2009. Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal (October 2010-January 2011)

Taylor’s relationship with Jake was rather rocky: he reportedly switched between aloofness and extreme affection, often leaving Taylor uncertain about his commitment. It is rumoured that most of the songs on her album Red and Red (Taylor's Version) are about Jake.

Songs rumoured to be about Jake Gyllenhaal: State Of Grace, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, The Last Time, Better Man

It's all but confirmed that most of Taylor's album Red and Red (Taylor's Version) are about Jake. Getty

Conor Kennedy (July 2012-October 2012)

It’s not publicly known exactly how Taylor met Conor but the pair dated briefly in 2012 and they went to the wedding of Conor’s cousin, Kyle, together.

Songs rumoured to be about Conor Kennedy: Begin Again. Also Starlight is about Conor’s grandparents Ethel and Bobby Kennedy

Harry Styles (December 2012-January 2013)

When Harry and Taylor went public with their relationship for the first time, they were met with backlash from One Direction fans. Their relationship was short-lived but highly-publicised; their dates, their fights, even a snowmobile accident they were involved in made headlines.

Songs rumoured to be about Harry Styles: Style, Out Of The Woods, I Knew You Were Trouble

A lot of 1989 bops are said to be about Harry.... Getty

Calvin Harris (February 2015-June 2016)

Out of everyone on this list (aside from Joe Alwyn of course), Taylor stayed with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris the longest. They met at the 2015 BRIT awards through their mutual friend Ellie Goulding.

Songs rumoured to be about Calvin Harris: High Infidelity

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris dated for over a year. Getty

Tom Hiddleston (June 2016 - September 2016)

Soon after Calvin and Taylor broke up, Taylor and Tom (AKA Hiddleswift) were seen dancing together and getting close at the MET gala. A few days later, the two were seen having a quiet date at the beach.

Songs rumoured to be about Tom Hiddleston: Getaway Car

Hiddleswift rocked the world in 2016. Getty

Joe Alywyn (October 2016 - April 2023)

Taylor Swift’s longest relationship was with English actor Joe Alwyn. Joe has starred in The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, and Conversations with Friends.

After six years together a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE they had gone their separate ways in April 2023.

Joe collaborated with Taylor on numerous projects, including writing songs for albums Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Songs rumoured to be about Joe Alwyn: ...Ready for It?, End Game, Delicate, Gorgeous, King of My Heart, Dress, Call It What You Want, New Years Day, Lover, Cruel Summer, I Think He Knows, Paper Rings, Cornelia Street, London Boy, Daylight, Peace, Invisible String, The Lakes, Long Story Short, Lavender Haze, Snow on the Beach, Labyrinth, Sweet Nothing, Mastermind, All the Girls You Loved Before.

Taylor and her boyfriend Joe in Feb 2019. Getty

Matty Healy (May 2023 - May 2023)

Shortly after her breakup with longtime lover Joe Alwyn was confirmed, Taylor was rumoured to be dating 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

"She and Matty are madly in love," a source told The Sun early in the month.

"It's super early days, but it just feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn't work out."

After being papped together on multiple occasions and even performing together across the month of May, it seems like their romance wasn't meant to last, a source confirming to Page Six that Taylor was single once more.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they're not really compatible with each other," the source explained.

"Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

The pair were spotted wearing each other's merch in 2014. Instagram

Unconfirmed Taylor Swift Relationships

Lucas Till (March 2009 - April 2009)

Cory Monteith (April 2010-May 2010)

Eddie Redmayne (October 2011-January 2012)

Zac Efron (February 2012-March 2012)

Has Taylor Swift ever had a girlfriend?

It has never been confirmed whether Taylor has engaged in any same-sex romantic relationships. And while she is a huge advocate for the LGBTIQA+ community, she doesn’t consider herself “a part” of the queer community; meaning she is straight.

“I didn't realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I'm not a part of,” Taylor said in 2019.

However, despite these comments regarding her sexuality, some fans are convinced that Taylor dated Dianna Agron and Karlie Kloss.

How many boyfriends has Taylor Swift had?

Taylor Swift has had 11 boyfriends.

Who is Taylor Swift dating at the moment? Does she have a boyfriend now?

Taylor Swift is currently single for the first time in more than six years following her breakup with long-term partner (and rumoured former fiancee) Joe Alwyn and one-month-long rebound with 1975 lead singer Matt Healey in May 2023.