As seen in the above clip, the male and female officers inform Tziporah - formerly known as Kate Fischer - that they will not be entering her home, and that the visit would be short.

'Here we go again,' she can be heard saying as the officers approached her apartment.

'The reason we're here, we're doing something called ADVO compliance check... It's just to remind you the orders and the court date,' the male officer explained, adding that Tziporah, 'Can't contact, assault, molest, harass. Standard conditions, do you understand that?'

Tziporah then zoomed in on the officer's name tag and began making demands. 'I beg your pardon constable, you can call me ''Queen'' if you insist on titles.' And added that he could also call her, 'Your Majesty.'

The visit ended abruptly when Tziporah told the officers to 'Have a good day. Yep, get f--ked.' And slammed the door.