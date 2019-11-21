Tziporah Malkah claims she has been "getting hit on by everyone" since slimming down through hypnotherapy. News Pix

Tziporah, who was previously known as Kate Fischer, also opened up about emotional eating, which she attributes to her difficult childhood.

"I’ve had a lot of troubles. A lot of these things don’t come out until we’re adults, usually in your late thirties," she said.

The former model also said her Jewish faith helped her to find joy again.

"Yes, I always put God first. I’m having a constant conversation with God, I don’t care how crazy people think I am," she said.

Tziporah Malkah consulted hypnotherapist Mark Stephens last year and learnt about "mindful eating" at his Little Forest Health Retreat on the NSW South Coast. News Pix

On Monday, fans were left worried after the ex-model went on an Instagram posting spree. Tziporah posted a number of strange images and selfies, and at one point posed completely nude for a bedroom pic. In the photo, she is seen sitting on her bed surrounded by stuffed soft toys and pillows.

Her bizarre photos then continued as she shared a stream of pics of herself wearing black lace underwear.

"My dodgy ole bod," she wrote in one caption and tagged a PR company. In hours that followed, Tziporah shared an array of unusual selfies looking vacantly at the camera.

Other posts consisted of Tziporah's old modelling photos and even an image of a cherry-inspired toilet brush.

Fans were left worried after Tziporah went on an Instagram posting spree. Instagram

Now, however, Tziporah appears to be leading a peaceful and spiritual life, telling The Daily Telegraph:

"Life really is about just cooperating with people as much as you can and being a partner with God."