Tracy has remained a loyal figure on the Nine network, including gigs at Today, Today on Saturday and A Current Affair.

“Having a media circus focused on how much she earns or her pay negotiations is something she would detest,” tells the insider. “She would prefer uncovering stories – not being splashed across newspapers.”

Interestingly, the source reveals that while her TV peers, including the likes of Sarah Harris and Natalie Barr, all have high-profile publicists, Tracy has refused having a manager for most of her 40-year career.

“For the longest time, Tracy has managed and negotiated her contracts herself,” tells the source, adding that she has never been focused on building her public profile outside of her work.

“While most stars wouldn’t think twice before attending a fancy party, Tracy actually spends a lot of her time researching her stories,” the source says, insisting her A Current Affair role is not one she would ever give up lightly.

Moments that shocked!

Tracy did not pull any punches when she interviewed Don Burke.

Don Burke

Despite both working for the Nine Network for many years, Tracy did not pull any punches when she interviewed Don Burke in 2017 after allegations surfaced that he was a “sexual predator” – claims he has denied.

Tracy branded Gordon Ramsey as a "bully".

Gordon Ramsay

Following his 2009 interview with Tracy, Gordon went on to describe the ACA host as a “lesbian”, before he likened an image of her to a pig. Tracy hit back, branding him a “bully”.

Tracey spoke with the cast of Hey Dad! about the Robert Hughes controversy.

Hey Dad…! cast

In an exclusive interview, Tracy spoke with five cast members from Hey Dad..! where they talked through their thoughts on their former co-star Robert Hughes’ trial, in which he was found guilty of 10 charges relating to sexual and indecent acts.

Tracy turned up the heat with Scomo.

Scott Morrison

In March, Tracy beat out the ABC’s Leigh Sales to interview the prime minister, and she made sure to turn up the heat when asking for his take on the prevalence of sexual misconduct in parliament.

