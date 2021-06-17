Working in breakfast TV allows Natalie to juggle motherhood with her career. Getty

"My boys and my husband are my life," Natalie said.

"I may have this amazing career, but they are my number one priority and they always have been. Andrew and the boys come first.

"Of course, I have always been able to run out the door to cover a story when I need to, but I only ever did that when the boys were old enough to deal with it and to be left at home," she added.

Natalie also spoke about how working in breakfast TV allows her to juggle motherhood and her career because she could be there "most of the day".

"I could be with them and watch them grow up every day. In that way, it was magical."

Natalie has previously credited her career in helping set an example to her boys Lachlan and Hunter.

"I'm proud to have set an example that Mum's job is just as important as Dad's. They see that my job is so much a part of who I am and that I thrive on it," she said in an article for the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I take pride that both of my sons just assume that this is how a household works – that both mum and dad are equal," she added.

"Also that if we're not home then they have to step up, put the washing on and do jobs around the house. We all pitch in together."

Natalie shares her two sons, Lachlan and Hunter, with her husband Andrew. Getty

The life lessons Natalie and Drew have installed in their children will certainly come in handy, with 19-year-old Lachlan currently studying at one of Australia’s leading film schools, while 16-year-old Hunter is completing Year 10 in Sydney.

"What I want most for my boys is for them to find something they love doing," Natalie said.

"I don't care at all what it is. I think Drew and I have been lucky enough to find careers that we love doing every day. I think that perhaps its unusual.

Not everyone gets to do what they love. But it would be incredible if they could find that."